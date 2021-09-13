Air tax ‘bigger issue than Brexit or covid-19’ says Ryanair exec, Jason McGuinness.

Speaking to BusinessLive Ryanair exec McGuinness explained how aviation tax is hitting the industry hard. Aviation tax is added to flights from nearly all UK airports, and he believes that this could pose more of a threat to the industry than either the ongoing coronavirus pandemic or Brexit.

McGuinness has also spoken out in opposition to the government traffic light system for travel.

McGuinness said: “The UK is at a disadvantage compared to mainland Europe because of two issues – the traffic light system and air passenger duty (APD).

“The traffic light system is not fit for purpose. I have worked in aviation for 15 years and I couldn’t explain it – it’s creating utter chaos.

“UK APD is by far the highest aviation tax across Europe – it will become a bigger issue than Brexit and the long-term impact of covid-19.

“Take Italy as an example where they have abolished their equivalent tax, which was much lower to start with anyway, to drive the recovery.

“There is going to be substantial reduction in capacity among European airlines over the next few years and this has already been seen in the Midlands among firms such as Monarch, FlyBe and Thomas Cook.

“So there is now competition for capacity unlike anything I have ever seen from airports across Europe”.

He added: “So many people and industries, not just airports themselves but hotels and hospitality, depend on aviation and inbound tourism and staycations alone will not solve the problems for UK tourism this winter. That just won’t happen.”

