Time to listen

ORIHUELA city mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, maintained that two years after the storms of September 2019, nothing has changed.

“I can’t erase the memory of that ill-fated Thursday, September 12, from my mind,” he declared.

“I cannot forget and nor should I, because Orihuela don’t deserve that,” Bascuñana continued.

The mayor also admitted that he could not hide his present concerns as the “gota fria” season approached, with the prospect of torrential rain and disastrous flooding.

Orihuela needed the administrations to carry out urgent, immediate work to ensure that, once and for all, infrastructure was put in place to prevent a repetition of the 2019 tragedy, Bascuñana said.

He also lamented that promised aid from the regional and central governments had not arrived.

The city had still to recover homes, crops, shops, the industrial estate, the Oriol occupational centre and the CRIS rehabilitation and social integration centre, the mayor pointed out.

All he asked, Bascuñana said, was for the regional and national authorities to keep their promises.

“It’s all the same to us, whatever name they give the plans,” he declared.

“They have presented many – too many I’d say – but all without budgets or naming dates.”

The days were going by, the mayor added, but everything was unchanged: “Orihuela has to be listened to,” he declared.