Spaniards rated among the happiest Europeans with family and friends, but also ranked as some of the most critical of their politicians.

In addition to the normal indicators used by the European Union such as living standards and GDP the EU have compiled a wide range of statistics. This new wider range of statistics has allowed something similar to a European well-being “map” to be drawn up. Spaniards have stood out in a positive way due to their satisfaction with family and friends. They also stood out though in their criticism of Spanish politicians.

People in Europe can now compare their own country to others using a tool developed by Eurostat and published on its website. The new tool provides a range of data such as how safe people feel when they walk alone at night, income levels and how often people see their friends. It is also possible to look up how much faith people have in their government.

Spaniards rank highly for their regard of family and friends. They also rank highly for life expectancy. On a more negative side results revealed significant differences between rich and poor people in the country and the results also showed high level of cynicism in national institutions.

In other Spanish news, Andalucia begins to vaccinate immunocompromised patients with a booster jab. It is expected that across Andalucia over 13,000 patients will fall into this category.

On Friday, September 10, the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) began to vaccinate immunocompromised patients with a third dose of messenger RNA vaccines. It is preferred that the booster vaccine is the same make as that which was originally given. This move comes as part of the updated vaccination strategy which the Interterritorial Council approved on Wednesday. This was after it was approved by the Public Health Commission.

