Less than a month before Torreviej’s Health district reverts to the public sector, Generalitat negotiators cannot use the hospital.

Concha Andres, the regional government’s Healthcare Efficiency and Technology chief, recently apologised for meeting the Spanish media at an hotel.

The Health district concessionary Ribera Salud had refused to provide space at any of their premises where the Generalitat team of approximately 20 officials could negotiate the October handover, Andres said.