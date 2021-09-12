Sierra Bermeja fire forces the evacuation of residents from Jubrique and Genalguacil.

The operations director in charge of the Sierra Bermeja fire that started last Wednesday night has decided today, Sunday, September 12, to proceed with the preventative evacuation of all residents from the municipalities of Jubrique and Genalguacil, both are in the province of Malaga.

During the night, firefighters continued to tackle the flames, with the intervention of 350 professionals, 20 heavy fire fighting vehicles and three heavy machines and aerial assistance from drones and water tankers.

The first phase of evacuations are being carried out by personnel from the Guardia Civil, the National Police and staff from the 061 emergency services, along with the support of the Civil Protection teams from Yunquera, Ronda, Algatocín, Moclinejo, Antequera, Teba and Canillas de Aceituno.

Buses, together with three specially adapted vehicles with a dozen places for people with reduced mobility, will be participating in an “early, controlled and with maximum security measures” eviction, according to a 112 tweet posted early this morning.

Once the 523 people that are offically registered in this locality have been evacuated , the 1,070 people who remain outside their homes in the areas of Forest Hill and Abejeras (750 people), will be added to the scattered housing environment of Peñas Blancas on the MA-8301 road ( 37), Charca de la Extranjera (12), Huerta Padrón (60), River Castor (5), Charca de las Nutrias (5), River Velerín (65) and Los Quiñones area (40) in Estepona, as well as the Montemayor urbanisation in Benahavís (80) and the Charco Azul area (16) in Jubrique.

According to the authorities, this preventive evacuation is due to the presence of incandescent material- firecrackers- being emanated from the thick cloud of smoke that is covering the forest fire, and which has now fueled a new frontal blaze, reported Infoca, the Andalucian fire prevention organisation which was specially set up these events.

Likewise, 20 aircraft, 14 heavy fire fighting vehicles and more than 300 professionals work in the area.

“The evacuation is taking place in advance due to a possible unfavourable evolution of the Sierra Bermeja fire in that sector,” the Board reported.

To help people cope with the immense stress caused by the fires and the evacuations, the Group for Psychological Intervention in Emergencies and Disasters (GIPED) of the College of Psychologists of Eastern Andalucia has also been activated.

The evacuees are being transferred to different shelter points located in Algatocín, following a priority route with security and surveillance handled by officers from Spanish traffic police- Traffico, along the MA-8305 road. The operation also plans to move people to accommodation in Ronda.

