Shock as lifeless body of elderly woman discovered in Almeria’s Albox. According to reports signs of violence were also discovered.

Sadly, the lifeless body of a 74-year-old woman was discovered in Almeria’s Albox, and the body was discovered on Friday night, September 10.

According to reports a body was discovered on Friday shortly after 9 PM. The 74-year-old woman was discovered dead at her home in the municipality of Albox at her home in Calle Aurora, according to La Comarca.

It is believed that the death had involved violence. The body was discovered after emergency services 112 were called, but no further information has been released at this time.

The Guardia civil have confirmed that a body was discovered and that an investigation has been opened and remains active. The proceedings for the investigation have been placed under a secrecy ruling.

In other recent Spanish news, 60,000-year-old Neanderthal camp discovered in Spain’s Barcelona.

A team of archaeologists have discovered the existence of a Neanderthal camp of deer hunters that existed 60,000 years ago. The excavations have been carried out at Abric Romani (Capellades, Barcelona) according to the Catalan Institute of Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution (IPHES).

It is now believed that around 60,000 years ago in the Capellades area, a group Neanderthals were foraging for food and performing other daily activities. The excavation campaign was performed over the summer by a group 20 archaeologists directed by the IPHES-CERCA and the Prehistory Department of the Rovira i Virgili University (URV). The team have discovered the remains of at least three deer.

