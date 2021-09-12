Sevilla police rescue car from train tracks

SEVILLA police have rescued a car from the train tracks near Palmas Altas.

Officers from the Local Police picked up a car that was found on the train tracks in Sevilla.

Police removed the car that had been left near the Port of Sevilla and the emergency services were alerted.

Officers are now investigating the circumstances around the car being left on the train tracks.

The news comes after a car accident in Almeria left one person dead and three seriously injured.

The driver of one of the vehicles has since been arrested for manslaughter and crimes against road safety after reportedly testing positive for drugs.

According to the emergency services, the accident took place between a car and a lorry on a road connecting Nijar with San Isidro.

A spokesman said the incident occurred at 12.10 pm for reasons that are still being investigated on the AL-3208, near a well-known agricultural association.

The alert reported that there were two people trapped in a car, leading members of the Civil Guard, firefighters from Almeria, and Civil Protection officers to come out to rescue them.

A woman who had also been in the vehicle died at the scene, while a helicopter from 061 urgently evacuated one of those injured in the accident to the Torrecardenas University Hospital in Almeria due to the seriousness of his condition, while another two were transferred to the same center by ambulance.

The man who was taken to hospital by helicopter was later declared dead following the car accident in Almeria.

