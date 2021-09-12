SEVILLA Guardia Civil officers have uncovered a clandestine explosives manufacturing workshop in the municipality of Castilleja de la Cuesta



Sevilla Guardia Civil officers, in ‘Operation Piroxilo’, have uncovered a clandestine explosives manufacturing workshop in municipality of Castilleja de la Cuesta, resulting in the arrest of an individual for the crime of the illegal manufacture and deposit of explosives, as well as the risk caused by possessing explosives or other agents.

In a statement from the force, they reported that the workshop was located in the man’s home, inside a block of flats, and was equipped with all kinds of machinery and elements used in the manufacture of explosive, incendiary, or pyrotechnic devices, and officers also found manuals and handwritten notes for the manufacture of explosive and pyrotechnic mixtures, although the man is not thought to have links with any radicals or terrorist organiations.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Along with the seizure of similar items in Miranda de Ebro, Burgos, back in November 2019, the Guardia Civil say this is one of the largest ever finds in Spain, with the investigation being launched after the detainee had been found falsely declaring shipments from Eastern European countries that contained explosive precursor substances, as handicraft products.

Among the items seized were 5.7 kilos of gunpowder; 50 already finished devices; 22 rolls of wick, plus 10 loose craft wicks; 700 starter fuses; 28.3 kilos of explosives precursors (potassium chlorate, potassium perchlorate, potassium nitrate, powdered aluminum, and powdered magnesium).

There were also 19 kilos of various chemicals for the manufacture of explosives (nitrocellulose, sulfur, ground charcoal, boric acid, ammonium perchlorate, benzoate, iron oxide, copper oxide, strontium and barium nitrate, and sodium sulfate); 126 pressed powder plugs, and various machinery, tools, and elements for handling explosive and pyrotechnic mixtures, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.