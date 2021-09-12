Ryanair launches new winter routes for Spain

Ryanair launches 10 new winter routes for Spain’s Barcelona.

Ryanair have announced their 2021 winter schedule which will have a total of 73 routes and 10 of these are new connections for Spain’s Barcelona. The new routes will connect Catalonia to a stunning variety of European destinations starting in October.

The new connections will include, Agadir (Morocco), Stockholm-Arlanda Airport (Sweden), Brindisi (Italy), Bristol (United Kingdom), La Palma (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal), Uchda (Morocco), Palermo (Italy), Rabat (Morocco) and Tallinn (Estonia).

Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair, said: “We are delighted to announce our 2021 winter schedule with a total of 73 routes, including the 10 new connections from Barcelona.

“As Spain’s largest airline, Ryanair is committed to the recovery of Catalonia’s tourism industry, jobs and connectivity as we grow across Europe and bring air travel back to pre-crisis levels.

“And to achieve this, Ryanair will take delivery of 55 new Boeing 737-8200 “Gamechanger” aircraft this winter. This will help to boost Spanish air traffic, led by Ryanair, which will recover strongly this winter 2021, operating flights from Catalonia to 73 destinations in 25 different countries.

“Therefore, as consumer confidence recovers, AENA and the Spanish government should reduce the excessive Spanish airport charges that are damaging the competitiveness of national airports against their European peers. Reducing charges at Spanish airports and introducing long-term incentives for air traffic recovery would facilitate a rapid recovery in tourism and employment thanks to Ryanair’s low fares and our growth plan for the coming years.”

