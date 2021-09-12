Pied Piper not required

PSOE opposition councillors in Santa Pola claimed that there were “plagues of rats” in some parts of the town.

According to reports in the Spanish media, the party had been receiving complaints for some time from residents and business-owners affected by their presence.

A PSOE spokesman maintained that the town hall was aware of these complaints, but added that the local government appeared to be ignoring them and was not attaching enough importance to the serious problem.

Santa Pola’s Health councillor Gela Roche replied that the PSOE claims were far from reality.

“Lokimica, the company engaged to control and exterminate vermin is taking action year-round, with a timetable of operations, alerts and increased activity in the areas where rats have been spotted,” Roche insisted.

The company had carried out rat-extermination campaigns between February and March and again between June and July.

“The next is scheduled for October and November,” the councillor said.