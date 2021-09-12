Peaceful changeover promised

MAYORS from municipalities belonging to the Torrevieja Health district recently attended a meeting to learn more about the October de-privatisation.

Officials from the regional government’s Health department explained the changes that will take place on October 16 when Ribera Salud’s concession to run the Health district expires.

They were also introduced to Pilar Santos, who will be in charge of the Health district when this reverts to the public sector under the control of the regional Health department.

All employees at the hospital and in health centres will remain in their jobs and there would be no variation in the timetables for appointments and medical programmes, the mayors were told.

The Generalitat officials also assured them that the regional government was committed to making more investments to improve medical attention, take on more personnel and provide more specialists both at the hospital and district’s primary care centres.