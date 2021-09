REHABILITATING Orihuela’s city hall building, the Marques de Arneva palace, began last week and will take six months to complete.

The historic 18th century building, which is now practically empty, suffered substantially during the storms of September 2019 when several rooms were flooded, affecting installations and, in some places, causing structural damage.

The cost of the €794,902 repairs will be split equally between city hall and the Territorial Policies ministry.