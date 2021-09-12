NTAs guest claims he turned down ‘drunk’ Katie Price. Katie Price made her first public appearance, since the alleged assault. She appeared along with son Harvey at the National television awards on Thursday.

According to reports, fellow attendee Kiran Rai ended up turning down the advances of the former glamour model.

At the award ceremony Katie was spotted with Kiran, who later took to Instagram to post a photo of the pair together. Across the photo he wrote: ‘When you and Katie Price are so drunk at the NTA @KatiePrice. She wanted my number and said, ”I love your eyes. What’s your Instagram?” I replied, ”I don’t do have Instagram plus your too old for me.”

The awards ceremony was Katie’s first appearance in public since the alleged assault which left her with bruises to her face.

Speaking of the award night one source told the Sun: ‘She was knocking back the wine and asking for vodka. She was telling people, ”I’m single, I’ve dumped him” and was clearly focused on moving on. They had been constantly rowing, and she said she’d had enough.

‘She said she was back living at her house in West Sussex even though it wasn’t fully done up yet. But she was adamant she wouldn’t go back to his place. As far as she’s concerned, it’s over.’

