Migrant killed after arriving in Almeria

A MIGRANT has been killed after arriving by boat in Almeria.

According to reports, another migrant has also been injured after they arrived in Almeria by boat.

The Civil Protection Service has found the body of a migrant who died and another injured after falling down a precipice from one of the rocky areas of a beach in Carboneras, where they had arrived by sea.

Both people were in a small boat in a rocky area that could not be accessed by Maritime Service. According to reports, these migrants tried to climb a rock in the area, but suffered a fall, which is why they had injuries.

The person who was less seriously injured, swam through the waters and alerted the emergency services of the situation of the other person. Firefighters later had to be asked for reinforcements to proceed with the extraction of the body.

The Carboneras Civil Protection Service confirmed the death of the seriously injured migrant. Similarly, according to Civil Protection sources, the other wounded man was taken to the Port of Carboneras where he has been treated.

The emergency services said that the Guardia Civil is involved following the death of the migrant in Almeria.

