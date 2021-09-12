Man arrested over Malaga stabbing

POLICE have arrested a man following a stabbing in Malaga.

Officers from the National Police have arrested the man following the Malaga stabbing.

The 20-year-old man was arrested accused of stabbing a person in Malaga three times with whom he reportedly had had an argument with and with whom he is awaiting a court case.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The suspect, a Nigerian national, has been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of injury.

The victim, who went to the Northern District Police Station following the assualt, was taken by ambulance to the hospital where they were assisted for the injuries caused. The assault took place in the early hours of Thursday, September 9, at the victim’s home.

The person, who had been with a friend, was leaving when they were assaulted by the suspect, who stabbed them three times, one in the right arm and two in the left shoulder, before leaving.

The injured person was able to reach the North District Police Station, near the scene, and request assistance. The agents assisted them and requested the presence of an ambulance that took them to a hospital where they were treated for her injuries.

After several raids by police in the area, the alleged perpetrator of the assault was located at his home hours after the stabbing occurred. The suspect reportedly carried out the stabbing due to a court case with the person on the Costa del Sol.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.