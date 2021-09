ELCHE city hall expects its income to increase by €9 million to €211 million in 2022.

Next year’s outgoings have been calculated at €207 million, said Finance councillor Patrica Macia, who announced more spending on Elche’s services and associations.

The local government also revealed that for the first six months of 2022 it intends to waive the charge made to bars, cafes and restaurants whose terrace tables occupy public property.