Katie Price has split up with fiance Carl Woods

KATIE PRICE has reportedly split up with her fiance Carl Woods



Katie Price has reportedly told friends that her engagement to fiance Carl Woods is over, apparently being overheard speaking to pals about being recently single again, while attending the National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena last Thursday, September 9, according to The Sun.

A self-confessed teetotal, 43-year-old Katie attended the event with her son Harvey, and sister Sophie, after her BBC documentary, ‘Katie Price: Harvey and Me’, had been nominated for an award, but guests say she appeared to be on a drinking spree at the event, with a source commenting, “She seemed quite drunk by the time she took her seat”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The source continued, “She was knocking back the wine and asking for vodka. She was telling people, ‘I’m single, I’ve dumped him’, and was clearly focused on moving on. They had been constantly rowing, and she said she’d had enough. She said she was back living at her house in West Sussex, even though it wasn’t fully done up yet. But she was adamant she wouldn’t go back to his place. As far as she’s concerned, it’s over”, before adding, “Katie said she couldn’t handle it anymore and wanted out”.

Her whirlwind romance with the 31-year-old car dealer started back in June 2020, and by April 2021 they were engaged, with the reality TV star calling Woods, her “Prince Charming”, but last Thursday it is said she was overheard talking about her recent holiday in the Caribbean with him, and explaining that they had argued the whole time.