Katie Price ‘all smiles’ after dumping fiancé Carl Woods and promotes a new baby clothing line with her sister.

Katie Price will be keeping herself busy over the coming weeks as she returns to work after an alleged assault last month. Former glamour model and My Crazy Life star Price resumed her professional social media posts this weekend to promote her new business ventures. Katie rose early on Sunday morning to promote her new baby clothing line alongside her sister Sophie. In one photo, the siblings are seen smiling while posing in a garden, while other snaps tease the clothing line with a range of baby grows. -- ADVERTISEMENT --

She posted: ‘Don’t forget to catch my interview with my sister @sophie_pricey in this weeks @new_magazine discussing our new baby range 👼🏼 While at the event, Katie Price was knocked back by a journalist after he told her she was “too old.” She was asked to be in a video with the blue-eyed journalist Kiran Rai and she happily posed, including pouting and winking at the camera. The 28-year-old reporter captioned the video: “When you and Katie are so drunk at the NTA. She wanted my number and said ‘I love your eyes, what’s your Instagram’.” Kiran then claimed he told Katie: “[sic] ‘I don’t do have Instagram plus you’re too old for me’. HAHA,” and added a laughing emoji face.



Read more:

According to guests at the National Television Awards, Katie Price had actually ‘dumped’ fiancé Carl Woods before making her appearance at Wednesday’s appearance with her son Harvey.

The former glamour model, 43, made a red carpet appearance at the London ceremony with eldest son Harvey, 19, just weeks after an alleged assault that left her with facial injuries.

But according to The Sun, Katie, who was nominated in the Authored Documentary category for her show Harvey & Me, insisted she has broken off her five-month engagement to Woods before openly flirting with another man.

While at the event, Katie Price was knocked back by a journalist after he told her she was “too old.” She was asked to be in a video with the blue-eyed journalist Kiran Rai and she happily posed, including pouting and winking at the camera.

The 28-year-old reporter captioned the video: “When you and Katie are so drunk at the NTA. She wanted my number and said ‘I love your eyes, what’s your Instagram’.”

Kiran then claimed he told Katie: “[sic] ‘I don’t do have Instagram plus you’re too old for me’. HAHA,” and added a laughing emoji face.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.