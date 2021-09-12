Holiday prices likely to rise sharply soon as demand soars, according to Ryanair boss, Michael O’Leary.

Speaking to the Sunday Times O’Leary explained how the price of airfares is expected to go up as taxes and inflation increase. He also said that fewer flights would drive prices up too. The budget airline boss is predicting that travel demand will increase sharply next year.

“I think there will be a dramatic recovery in holiday tourism within Europe next year,” he said.

“And the reason why I think prices will be dramatically higher is that there’s less capacity.”

He also explained how Ryanair rivals had reduced their fleets during the coronavirus pandemic.

O’Leary said: “Take out Thomas Cook (six million seats), Flybe (eight million seats), Norwegian (nearly 24 million seats)… Alitalia’s reducing its fleet by 40%,”

“There is going to be about 20% less short-haul capacity in Europe in 2022, with a dramatic recovery in demand.”

It is expected that next year Ryanair will open a new base at Newcastle International Airport, and that this will bring with it a minimum of 60 jobs in the aviation arena.

O’Leary aims to cut prices this winter though, in a bid to “grab market share from everywhere”.

In other Ryanair news, Ryanair launches 10 new winter routes for Spain’s Barcelona.

Ryanair have announced their 2021 winter schedule which will have a total of 73 routes and 10 of these are new connections for Spain’s Barcelona. The new routes will connect Catalonia to a stunning variety of European destinations starting in October.

The new connections will include, Agadir (Morocco), Stockholm-Arlanda Airport (Sweden), Brindisi (Italy), Bristol (United Kingdom), La Palma (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal), Uchda (Morocco), Palermo (Italy), Rabat (Morocco) and Tallinn (Estonia).

