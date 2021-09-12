Faraján and Pujerra residents evacuated as Sierra Bermeja fire draws near

Faraján and Pujerra residents are being evacuated as the Sierra Bermeja fire draws near to their homes.

The operational direction of the Andalucia Infoca Plan has decreed to the preventive eviction of the Malaga municipalities of Faraján and Pujerra due to the Sierra Bermeja forest fire, which affects several localities and continues to spread today, Sunday, September, 12.

This is according to a report from the Andalucian Emergencies 112 system, which specified that the Guardia Civil, National Police, Assigned Police, Red Cross, Provincial Firefighters Consortium and Civil Protection are in charge of the evacuation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This evacuation joins those carried out today in the municipalities of Jubrique and Genalguacil due to the fire, which has so far reportedly forced the eviction of 1,620 people.

A total of 617 professionals continue their work today, engaging in extinction and protection tasks for the population affected by this massive blaze, which has affected more than 6,000 hectares and in which an Infoca firefighter lost his life to last Thursday.

UPDATE:

According to a post on Grupo Estepona Capital, police have arrested someone in connection with the fires, although this has yet to be officially confirmed.