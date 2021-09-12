Dad misses birth after nipping out for a McDonald’s and falls asleep in the waiting room.

One mum took to social media to describe how her baby’s father missed out on the birth after he nipped off to grab a McDonald’s and then ended up falling asleep. For most parents, birth is a magical part of the parental journey, even though it can be stressful at the time.

The dad though did make it back to the hospital before the birth but then sat around eating his McDonald’s in front of the mum to be who was not allowed to eat in case a C-section was required.

The mum took to TikTok after seeing a video of two midwives discussing the behaviour of various dads during labour.

One midwife commented: “It’s when he misses the birth to validate the parking ticket for me.”

The mum told her birth story and said: “He went to McDonald’s, came back, ate his McDonald’s in front of me because I wasn’t allowed to eat in case I had a c-section,”

“He then went and fell asleep in the waiting room when I went down for a c-section and my dad was then my birthing partner. That’s what it is for me!”

Many people commented on social media, but the mum later explained that the new dad was not actually her partner at the time, as they had split before the birth.

She commented that: “I’m not with him, I wasn’t with him at the time of my son’s birth either,”

“We were together four years and married for 14 months. I was six months pregnant when he decided that he just didn’t love me any more and didn’t want to be with me.”

