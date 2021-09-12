Collective Calling launches Sierra Bemerja fire aid relief fundraiser on the Costa del Sol.

Collective Calling on the Costa del Sol has launched a campaign to provide help and relief to the victims of the Sierra Bermeja fires that continue to rage across the region.

In its mission statement, the organisation says it provides emergency life-saving intervention for street children and tackles the root causes of poverty that affects children through spiritual and physical aid.

A member of this organisation, Gary Salt, a resident of Alhaurín el Grande in the province of Málaga, has issued this plea for help.

Gary Salt:

Guys looking for help. Our walking football team Malaga Walking Football Club. In conjunction with The Euro Weekly Newspaper has started a food collection for the victims of the fire….and it’s kinda snowballed with radio and newspaper involvement.

I am looking for collection points up and down the coast and also lots of social media coverage. So if you can help and be a collection point please send the address and opening hours, if you can’t please get involved and share the posts on social media.

Also if you know anybody or organisation who would like to get involved that’s great. All food etc will be sent to collective calling who are experienced in this field……we have a week to do this! Let’s show everyone how much we care and do our bit.

You can contact Gary on WhatsApp or phone by calling 604174980

