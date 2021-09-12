Cancelada junction on the A-7 in Estepona is fully operational again

THE CANCELADA junction on the A-7 in Estepona is now fully operational again after several months of repair to the overpass



Pedro Fernandez, the Junta de Andalucia‘s representative, on Friday, September 10, attended the inauguration ceremony of the recently renovated infrastructure at the Cancelada junction on the A-7 motorway in the municipality of Estepona, where after several months of work by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda, traffic is finally flowing again.

Mr Fernandez took time to congratulate the workforce who were involved in the project, pointing out that the work had been completed two months ahead of the scheduled date, describing it as, “A 33 per cent reduction in the planned work time, with the importance that this implies for the 50,000 users who use this point of the A-7 motorway every day”.

This busy junction leading to the Cancelada area of the Costa del Sol, allows access to several densely populated areas on both sides of the road, including golf courses, and also serves to access a series of surrounding beaches and hotels.

While the work was ongoing, in order to access Cancelada, drivers had to travel approximately three kilometres further along the N340, and then make a U-turn at the Benahavis junction, “a situation that complicated traffic in an area with high mobility, hence the government decided to carry out a complete emergency repair of the overpass, amounting to an investment of €774,773, and 6 months of execution by the workforce”, added the government official, as reported by surinenglish.com.

