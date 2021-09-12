Cadiz council votes to spend €23.4 million

CADIZ Council is voting over whether to spend €23.4 million on the city.

The team leading the council has said that it has around 30 plans for Cadiz if the funding is approved, including spending around €1 million on sports facilities in San Vicente de Paul and Ciudad de Cadiz, and another around €1 million on theatre.

The council also plans to carry out works on Avenida de Astilleros to unite access to the city from the second bridge to the old town and increase the number of traffic lanes. A further €2.4 million will go towards upgrading green spaces, and another €1.8 million on the redevelopment of Parque de la Muralla, next to the Cuestas de las Calesas.

Among the council´s plans are also works to the Integral Women’s Center in the Plaza del Palillero, for €1.5 million, and the of the Eduardo Benot Centre with the aim of providing it with the necessary conditions in terms of security, habitability, functionality and energy efficiency, costing around €1 million.

