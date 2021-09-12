Buses for jabs

VACCINATION CENTRES: Buses put on for Alicante City and Elche residents Photo credit: GVA.es

THE Generalitat provided transport for 105,626 people to attend vaccination centres in Alicante City and Elche between April and July.

Coaches took residents not on the usual bus routes to the Ciudad de la Luz centre in Alicante City and the IFA trade fair installation in Elche.

The regional government had wanted to ensure that all of the local population had “easy, comfortable and safe access” to the anti-Covid vaccine, Transport chief Arcadi España said.

June saw the most demand for transport, when 36,082 people used the system, followed by July (34,451), May (29,411) and April (6,582).

The Alicante-Ciudad de la Luz connection was the most-used, ferrying a total of 72,471 people.


Linda Hall
