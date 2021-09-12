Body of missing Alicante hiker discovered in Barranco del Infierno

THE BODY of an Asturian hiker who had been missing in Alicante province for a week has been found in one of the pools of Barranco del Infierno



As reported by sources from the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Alicante, the body of a 38-year-old Asturian hiker who had been missing for one week, has been found at around 10 am this Saturday morning, September 11, in one of the pools of the popular tourist attraction of Barranco del Infierno, a common spot for hikers and nature lovers located in Alicante’s Marina Alta.

Emergency services had been searching for the man – originally from Langreo in Asturias, but now a resident of Villajoyosa – since he was reported missing by his family last Monday, September 6, after he had sent them photos of himself from that same region, only two days previously, before stopping all communication with them.

A Guardia Civil patrol found the man’s car parked up near the Barranco del Infierno, and an intensive search operation was launched in the area of Vall de Laguart, in the north of Alicante province, comprising members of the different specialties of the Guardia Civil, the Fire Brigade, the Local Police of the Valencian Community, the USAR-13 Humanitarian Association, and numerous volunteers.

During the last few days, several rescue helicopters had been added to the operation, along with various extra ground units, until the discovery of his body, as reported by larazon.es.

