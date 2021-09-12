Arson suspect arrested in Sevilla after three cars were set alight

AN ARSON suspect has been arrested by the National Police in Sevilla following investigations into three cars that had set on fire



National Police officers in Sevilla have arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of allegedly being responsible for the arson attack on vehicles that occurred in the Poligono Norte of the capital of Sevilla province.

According to a statement from the National Police, the incident occurred on the morning of Saturday, September 11, at around 5.30 am, when a vehicle was set alight in Calle Diego Puerta de Sevilla, and the flames spread to four others who were parked next to it, with the conclusions of the first officers on the scene confirming that it was a case of arson.

The incidents group of the Nervion Police Station apparently spent the entire day in the area viewing images from security cameras, and taking statements from witnesses, before subsequently being able to proceed to arrest the alleged perpetrator of the events on Calle Bernardo de Toro, at 8.30pm this evening, Saturday, September 11, thanks to a video that showed images of the detainee manipulating the first vehicle and ultimately leading to the fire.

Police sources have named the detainee as 27-year-old JFT, with a previous criminal record, and who is also accused of arson attacks on two other vehicles on Calle Madre San Marcelo, and Calle Ermita del Rocio, near to Calle Diego Puerta, located in the Poligono Norte, but it is unknown for the moment when he will go to court as the investigation has not been completed, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

