ALMERIA Council has awarded the Medal of Honour to the National Police locally.

The council awarded the medal to the police for their work protecting residents of Almeria.

The Mayor of Almeria awarded the medal to the National Police at a ceremony at the Municipal Auditorium.

Local National Police Commissioner, Rafael Rodriguez, accepted the medal on behalf of all National Police.

The award was granted at a council meeting on March 31 for the work of the National Police in protecting local citizens in Almeria.

The medal was awarded to police for their values ​​of dedication to others, solidarity, sacrifice and professionalism, not only in the field of security, but also in the field of health during the pandemic in Almeria.

The news comes after the Guardia civil of Almeria arrested a person who was wanted by the German justice system. The arrest was made in Almeria’s Campohemoso-Nijar. When the man spotted the Guardia civil officers he attempted to throw away narcotics that he had been carrying.

The incident took place at the start of August when Civil Guard officers were carrying out public security services. They spotted a man who was holding a bicycle but walking. When the man noticed the officers he threw a package into the bushes.

The officers were quickly able to locate the package and discovered that it contained 19 doses of hashish, all of which were ready for sale. The man was quickly taken to the local police station, where he was soon identified.

The officers discovered that the detained man had a search warrant out for him, which had been issued by the German authorities.

