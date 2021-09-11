Young griffon vulture chick found in a street in Utrera, Sevilla

A YOUNG griffon vulture chick was found lying in the street by residents of the Sevillian municipality of Utrera



Thanks to the quick intervention of a group of residents of Utrera, a beautiful specimen of griffon vulture that was wandering disoriented through the streets of the city on Friday, September 9, has been rescued without problems, after these neighbours from in and around Calle Movimiento Maqui detected the presence of the avel and notified the security forces, for which an emergency unit was quickly activated to rescue it.

The vulture, a young chick, was on the ground, very close to a busy road where it was in danger of being run over, and was in a clear state of disorientation, until the firefighters from Utrera park arrived at the location, and with the help of volunteers from Civil Protection, they were able to catch the bird and prevent it from causing itself any damage.

The firefighters transferred him to their facilities where the bird gradually calmed down after receiving water and food from them, while they waited for the professionals from the Endangered Species Recovery Centre of the Junta de Andalucia to come and pick it up, who subsequently transferred the bird to the centre that this organization has in the neighborhood of San Jeronimo.

It is not the first time that birds of this species have appeared in the streets of Utrera, as the city is located only a few kilometres from places where there are important colonies of this type of bird, as is the case of the rock of Zaframagon, where one of the most important colonies of griffon vultures in all of Europe is based, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

