The British series ‘No Return’ is filmed in Nerja

Yesterday, September 10, Calahonda beach was the setting for the British Series ‘No Return’ that this week is being shot in Nerja in various locations, including different streets and commercial and hospitality establishments.

The Councillor for Tourism, Gema Garcia, visited the set together with the Head of locations of the Spanish producer Bambu, Carlos Duran.

The councillor underlines the importance of this type of production for Nerja, as it has a positive impact on the economy and employment, as well as its impact on promoting tourism in the municipality.

He also recalled the celebration of the casting, which took place in August, where a significant number of neighbours were selected to appear as extras in the series.

For his part, Duran, first of all thanked the Nerja Town Council for their involvement and collaboration in order to carry out the filming in optimal conditions.

Regarding the series, he explained that it consists of four episodes, and depicts the drama that a British family experiences during their holiday.

“The series will premier openly on the iTv network and will subsequently be broadcast on all streaming platforms worldwide,” concluded the producer.

