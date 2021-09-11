Startups versus depopulation

ALMERIA’S provincial council, the Diputacion, is extending its Formacion para Emprender (Training for Startups) scheme.

This is another facet of the Diputacion’s plans to combat depopulation by encouraging Almeria’s young people in small municipalities to launch their own businesses by providing economic help and advice.

The Diputacion has decided to renew this paid training scheme, which will be financed by the European Social Fund, owing to its great success amongst the young, said Carmen Navarro who heads the Diputacion’s European Initiatives programme.

The project is directed at the 16 to 19 age group, helping them to shape their futures.

Those taking part receive €13.45 a day towards their transport and living costs while they attend the training course, Navarro explained.

“Town halls that have hosted course reported magnificent experiences,” she added.

“We are responding to young people’s needs and concerns. Our ultimate aim is to ensure that no young Almeriense has to leave their town because there are no opportunities.”

So far, 200 students from 21 municipalities have joined the training courses.

These will now include a 100-hour course on Entrepreneurial Mindset as well as a 200-hour course on Enterprise in the Agricultural Sector.