AFTER three cars were set on fire in Sevilla, fingers of suspicion could point towards it being the work of a serial arsonist who has struck before in the same neighbourhood



At least three vehicles are reported to have been set on fire in the Macarena neighbourhood of Sevilla this morning, Saturday, September 11, according to ABC, with police sources investigating, and apparently suspecting that this could be the work of an arsonist who has carried out similar attacks of vandalism on vehicles sporadically over the last couple of years.

This incident occurred in Calle Diego Puerta in the Macarena district, with neighbours raising the alarm at around 5am, when they saw the cars ablaze, with emergency services responding immediately and arriving to put out the flaming vehicles.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Police forensic experts conducted a search of the fire scene in the hope of discovering some sort of evidence as to the source of the multiple fires, which has left three vehicles badly damaged.

Neighbours took to social media and uploaded footage of the cars engulfed by flames, with one tweeting, “Another sleepless night in the Barzola neighbourhood”, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

Menos mal que se pudo localizar a los vecinos rápido. pic.twitter.com/JIaAhV9mZr

— Dani Romero (@drsromero) September 11, 2021

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.