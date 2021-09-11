Serial arsonist could be responsible for setting three cars on fire in Sevilla

By
Chris King
-
0
Serial arsonist could be responsible for setting three cars on fire in Sevilla
Serial arsonist could be responsible for setting three cars on fire in Sevilla. image: twitter dani romero

AFTER three cars were set on fire in Sevilla, fingers of suspicion could point towards it being the work of a serial arsonist who has struck before in the same neighbourhood

At least three vehicles are reported to have been set on fire in the Macarena neighbourhood of Sevilla this morning, Saturday, September 11, according to ABC, with police sources investigating, and apparently suspecting that this could be the work of an arsonist who has carried out similar attacks of vandalism on vehicles sporadically over the last couple of years.

This incident occurred in Calle Diego Puerta in the Macarena district, with neighbours raising the alarm at around 5am, when they saw the cars ablaze, with emergency services responding immediately and arriving to put out the flaming vehicles.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Police forensic experts conducted a search of the fire scene in the hope of discovering some sort of evidence as to the source of the multiple fires, which has left three vehicles badly damaged.

Neighbours took to social media and uploaded footage of the cars engulfed by flames, with one tweeting, “Another sleepless night in the Barzola neighbourhood”, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

 


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here