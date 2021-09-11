Return to Tabernas

ITALY’S state broadcaster RAI has been filming the Almeria province desert landscapes that appeared in Sergio Leone’s spaghetti westerns.

Italian audiences will again see the Tabernas desert in an initiative directed at Italy’s tourist market by Roma-Turespaña, Almeria’s provincial council and the Junta’s Tourism department.

“As well as the beauty of our landscapes, nature in its purest state, spectacular beaches and our hours of sun we have a background of film history, something that very few other places possess,” said the Diputacion’s Tourism chief Fernando Gimenez.

“Sergio Leone’s films are acclaimed worldwide and discovering the scenery where Clint Eastwood became a star will be a huge tourist draw for the Italian public.”