Return to Tabernas

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Return to Tabernas
: LOOKS FAMILIAR: Tabernas desert, the setting for so many Sergio Leon’s films Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

ITALY’S state broadcaster RAI has been filming the Almeria province desert landscapes that appeared in Sergio Leone’s spaghetti westerns.

Italian audiences will again see the Tabernas desert in an initiative directed at Italy’s tourist market by Roma-Turespaña, Almeria’s provincial council and the Junta’s Tourism department.

“As well as the beauty of our landscapes, nature in its purest state, spectacular beaches and our hours of sun we have a background of film history, something that very few other places possess,” said the Diputacion’s Tourism chief Fernando Gimenez.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“Sergio Leone’s films are acclaimed worldwide and discovering the scenery where Clint Eastwood became a star will be a huge tourist draw for the Italian public.”

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here