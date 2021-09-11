Queen offers ‘thoughts and prayers’ to victims’ families on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in America.

HRH Queen Elizabeth II has marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by offering her sympathies to the victims, survivors and families affected by the atrocity.

In a message to U.S. President Joe Biden, the British monarch remembered the terrible attacks” on New York and Washington, D.C.

“My thoughts and prayers and those of my family and the entire nation remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty.

“My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild,’ she said.

Boris Johnson also pays tributes to victims of 9/11

In the prime minister’s address, which will be played at a memorial event at the Olympic Park in east London today, Saturday, September 11, he said recent events in Afghanistan had only strengthened people’s belief in freedom and democracy.

“Twenty years ago, September 11, 2001, became, in President Roosevelt’s words after Pearl Harbor, a ‘date which will live in infamy.

“On a crystal clear morning, terrorists attacked the United States with the simple goal of killing or maiming as many human beings as possible, and by inflicting such bloodshed in the world’s greatest democracy, they tried to destroy the faith of free peoples everywhere in the open societies which terrorists despise and which we cherish.

“Precisely because of the openness and tolerance of the United States” almost every nationality and religion were among those murdered that day,” he said.

“But while the terrorists imposed their burden of grief and suffering, and while the threat persists today, we can now say with the perspective of 20 years that they failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy; they failed to drive our nations apart, or cause us to abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear,” added the PM.

