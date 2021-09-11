News Snippets – Costa de Almeria

Roman remains EXCAVATIONS began on municipally-owned land in Roquetas to locate further vestiges of the Roman town of Turaniana, guided by the results of previous prospections that used non-invasive ground-penetrating radar equipment.

AVE pledge WORK on Almeria’s AVE high speed train will pick up speed in “within weeks” announced junior transport minister Isabel Pardo de Vera, who insisted it would be operative by 2026.

Picture that TWO etchings by Rembrandt are on display at Almeria City’s Doña Pakyta art museum where they can be visited until September 24 during the museum’s Obra Invitada (Invited Works) programme.

New course FROM the 2021-2022 academic year onwards, it will be possible to study Medicine at Almeria University after Andalucia’s regional parliament approved the proposal which was backed by all political parties.