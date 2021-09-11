News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

By
Linda Hall
-
0
News in Brief - Costa de Almeria
SAFE ROUTE: Calle Mayor improvements will make it safer for pupils to walk to school Photo credit: Vera town hall

Walk there VERA’S Calle Mayor is being made more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly with eased traffic flow, improved pavements and a two-kilometre safe route so that children can walk to and from school.  Eighty per cent of the €500,584 cost is financed with funds from the EU’s Regional Development Fund (Feder).  

Better road THE regional government is assessing plans for a new road to improve the connection between Garrucha port and the A-7 motorway, announced Marifran Carazo, head of the Junta’s Public Works department.  The study would find the best solution for the heavy lorries using the road, Carazo said.  

Nice try

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A 39-YEAR-OLD El Ejido man was arrested after accusing his bank of negligently paying out €3,000 to an impostor from the joint account he shared with his sister. Further investigation showed that he received the money himself after showing ID and his passbook and signing a withdrawal slip.

Wanton damage VANDALS again attacked the Las Dunas sports complex in Cabo de Gata, breaking and reducing to powder the glass panels enclosing the paddle-tennis court. This was the third episode of wanton destruction to affect the sports centre which underwent extensive repairs in June, following storm damage during the winter.

More teachers FIVE HUNDRED teachers were assigned to Almeria province schools following an agreement between the Junta and the unions.  Although anti-Covid restrictions are still in place, these have gradually been relaxed and fewer teachers are needed than last year when classes were reduced to guarantee social distancing between pupils.  


Test case THE European Commission chosen Almeria City’s port to assess its new trawling regulations. Ana Villauriz, the central government’s Junior minister for Fisheries, explained that Almeria was chosen as it “was representative of the Mediterranean” and possessed a long-established trawler fleet with a population affected by the new directives.

 


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here