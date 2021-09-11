Nerja Local Police congratulated for contribution Guardia Civil anti-drug operation

Four officers of the Local Police were congratulated for their participation in an anti-drug operation carried out by the Guardia Civil.

The Plenary of the Corporation congratulated the four officers of the Local Police who on March 12 participated in an anti-drug operation carried out by the Guardia Civil in Nerja, which resulted in the arrest of several people and the seizure of the narcotic material.

This has been communicated by the Security Councillor, Francisco Arce, informing that the “said recognition is motivated by the letter presented by the Lieutenant Commander of the Nerja Guardia Civil post to the Council, in which he relates how the four officers collaborated in the operation stopping a tourist, generating serious risk for the agents, and that fortunately ended with the arrest of its occupants”.

The Guardia Civil then intercepted the van that was transporting the drugs.

“This government group is seen as fit to present the proposal approved unanimously by the Plenary of the Corporation, congratulating the four officers for their professionalism and diligence demonstrated in the service performed that day,” concluded the councillor.

He has also taken the opportunity to congratulate all the officers that make up the staff of the Nerja Local Police for the daily work they do for the safety of Nerja and Mareños.

