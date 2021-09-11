More people trying to give up their lockdown dogs

There is a “looming crisis” ahead as more people try and give away the dogs they purchased during lockdown.

The Dogs Trust said over the past few weeks it had seen a 35 per cent increase in phone calls from dog owners wanting to give their pets up.

The Dogs Trust said over the past few weeks it had seen a 35 per cent increase in phone calls from dog owners wanting to give their pets up.

The charity said people were rethinking having a pet as the UK restrictions have been eased.

The worrying announcement comes after pet sales in the UK increased at the start of the lockdown because of people spending more time at home and indoors.

According to Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association, an estimated 3.2 million households in the UK took on a new pet during lockdown, with cats and dogs being the most popular.

Owen Sharp, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Following the boom in pet ownership during the pandemic which saw millions of us delighting in the companionship of a dog, today’s figures have sadly come as no surprise to us.

“As owners’ circumstances change, puppies grow into boisterous ‘teenagers’ and the country unlocks, many owners are being forced to reconsider the place in their lives for their pet.”

The charity said it is a “looming crisis” and expect the number of dogs being given up to increase.

The Kennel Club have the same concerns and warned that the UK was facing a looming “welfare crisis for pandemic pups” unless more workplaces become dog friendly as more people return to offices.

Bill Lambert from The Kennel Club said: “This new research worryingly shows that if dogs can’t go to places with their owners, and fit their lifestyle post-pandemic, some will be left home alone for too long, or even sadly rehomed or abandoned.

“These consequences could be quite devastating for the nation’s dogs, who frankly don’t deserve to be left behind after being a lifeline for so many during lockdown.”

He added: “Hospitality, businesses and workplaces can play a role in combatting the looming welfare crisis faced by this pandemic pup generation by being open for dogs; helping owners to introduce or re-introduce their pet to ‘normal’, without leaving them behind.”

