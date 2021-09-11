More homes evacuated as the Sierra Bermeja blaze spreads

THE National Police have had to evacuate more homes as the Sierra Bermeja blaze spreads nearer to residential properties



According to a statement from the Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium (CPB), the National Police are now carrying out more evacuations in the Estepona districts of ​​Los Quiñones, south of Cuesta de Ronda, as the Sierra Bermeja blaze that has been burning out of control since Thursday, September 9 continues to spread closer to residential properties, with officers from the Local Police also participating.

There are already an estimated 1014 evicted people evacuated, belonging to the Forest Hills, Abejeras urbanizations, and around the scattered homes of Peñas Blancas on the MA-8301 road, Charca de la Extranjera, Huerta Padron, Castor river, and Velerin river in Estepona, as well as Montemayor urbanization in Benahavis.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The home confinement that had been requested in Genalguacil and Jubrique by the emergency services earlier today, Friday, September 10, has now been lifted, although residents are still being asked to avoid unnecessary trips in the area, and in fact, Infoca has widened the cut of the MA-8301 road, which was originally closed from Km1.

As night draws down, the fire is still spreading uncontrollably, having already cost the life of one firefighter yesterday, with the incident being raised to a level 2 on Friday, and all firefighters operating at ground level have been pulled out, leaving the aerial assets to continue combatting the fire from above, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Maquinaria pesada, autobombas y personal trabajan para cercar el🔥.

FLANCO IZQUIERDO OESTE: Volcados en impedir que el🔥llegue al pinsapar de Los Reales (Sierra Bermeja).

FLANCO DERECHO SUR: Nos esforzamos en proteger las zonas pobladas de Barranco El Padrón, Forest Hills… pic.twitter.com/S9CuLV0XgZ

— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) August 19, 2019

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.