Lingerie-loving lizard travels 4,000 miles in bra

A tiny lizard was found in a woman’s bra after travelling all the way from Barbados to Yorkshire on a flight.

The tiny gecko, which has been named Barbie, was spotted in a bra by Lisa Russell as she was unpacking her suitcase at her home in South Yorkshire.

Ms Russell said: “When it moved, I started screaming. It is not what you expect to find in your bra after a 4,000-mile journey.”

Ms Russell, 47, said she thought it was a speck on her bra until she saw the female lizard start moving.

“The tiny lizard was lucky as the bra was on top of my suitcase on my clean pile. As it was so hot out there, I didn’t bother wearing one,” the beautician said.

She said that the gecko wasn’t harmed and travelled safely in her lacy bra for 24 hours, even despite her sitting on the suitcase to zip it shut!

An RSPCA inspector was sent to check on the tiny traveller and it appears Barbie was unscathed during her trip.

Sandra Dransfield, of the RSPCA, said releasing the lizard in the UK would be illegal because it is a non-native species and it “would not survive in our climate”.

The gecko was taken in by a specialist reptile keeper where she is said to be doing well.

