Fire-risk race halted

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Fire-risk race halted
KIT CARS: Planned race was held too near a wooded area Photo credit: Guardia Civil

THE Guardia Civil prevented an exhibition race between prototype kit cars in Los Lobos, a wooded area near El Ejido.

After noticing a  large number of people, officers who went to investigate further found that event’s promoter had erected several tents but was unable to provide any type of authorisation.

According to regional laws, activities of any kind that could result in a fire may not be held within 400 metres of a wooded area until after October 15. This also applies to events involving motor vehicles.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Setting fire to agricultural stubble, lighting bonfires to burn weeds or cook food are strictly prohibited.  This applies to motorway laybys near woods as well as leisure and camping zones or picnic areas equipped for barbecues.

Guardia Civil sources in Almeria warned that officers are permanently patrolling throughout the province and carrying out spot checks to prevent fires and protect the countryside.

The force’s communication channels are open at all times so that members of public can report any of the activities that are currently banned and could result in a forest fire.


In a situation like this they are asked to contact the Guardia Civil as soon as possible using the emergency services or via the 062 number.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here