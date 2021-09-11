Fire-risk race halted

THE Guardia Civil prevented an exhibition race between prototype kit cars in Los Lobos, a wooded area near El Ejido.

After noticing a large number of people, officers who went to investigate further found that event’s promoter had erected several tents but was unable to provide any type of authorisation.

According to regional laws, activities of any kind that could result in a fire may not be held within 400 metres of a wooded area until after October 15. This also applies to events involving motor vehicles.

Setting fire to agricultural stubble, lighting bonfires to burn weeds or cook food are strictly prohibited. This applies to motorway laybys near woods as well as leisure and camping zones or picnic areas equipped for barbecues.

Guardia Civil sources in Almeria warned that officers are permanently patrolling throughout the province and carrying out spot checks to prevent fires and protect the countryside.

The force’s communication channels are open at all times so that members of public can report any of the activities that are currently banned and could result in a forest fire.

In a situation like this they are asked to contact the Guardia Civil as soon as possible using the emergency services or via the 062 number.