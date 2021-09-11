Coronation Street favourite to die in major disaster

Coronation Street will see a disaster so huge that it will rival the tram crash that shook Weatherfield in 2010.

Coronation Street will see a disaster so huge that it will rival the tram crash that shook Weatherfield in 2010, leaving one regular character dead.

The huge stunt will see the return of the sinkhole that was in the Platts’ back garden a year ago.

Actress Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin, said: “It’s going to be so big it will rival the tram crash. You’re going to have your socks blown off.”

Show boss Iain Macleod said: “We don’t have Chekhov’s gun in our stories but we do have Chekhov’s sinkhole. We’ve tried to look at the last 12 months and the limited way in which all soaps have been forced to tell their stories, and try to subvert that and go ‘we’re back’.

“It’s going to be really huge – there’s loads of emotion, there’s loads of big spectacle – it’s going to be cinematic.“

“It’s a statement of intent that we wanted, as a show, to put out there – to make something we couldn’t possibly have made in the past 18 months because the pandemic wouldn’t allow it.

“But we’re back now, our team is the best in the business and we can do it and we’re going to do it and it’s going to be incredibly impressive.”

He said the sinkhole’s return would see one regular character die: “When you do a story of a certain scale and at a certain level of spectacle the viewers expect there to be significant aftermath to it and significant outcomes.

“So yes, I can confirm that Chekhov’s sinkhole will result in a death.”

