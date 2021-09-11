About 450 Guardia Civil officers will participate in the security operation at the Aragon Tissot Moto GP Grand Prix 2021.

Approximately 450 officers (120 from the Traffic Group and 330 from Citizen Security) from different specialities will be part of the security operation established for the Aragon Tissot Moto GP-2021 Grand Prix, which will be held from September 10 to 12 at the circuit. speed Motorland de Alcañiz (Teruel).

The general director, Maria Gamez, met with the officers who will be part of the security system to find out the tasks they are going to carry out.

The director of the Montorland circuit, Santiago Abad, and the director of Tecnopark, Daniel Urquizu, have shown the general director the facilities of the circuit.

The officers, during the celebration of the competition, will carry out more than 1,400 services (1,100 in the circuit and 300 in the population), in matters such as road safety, public order, citizen security and anti-terrorism, in order to guarantee the safety of the participants and attendees of the event.

The device will be materialised in two areas: the circuit area and the population area of Alcañiz and its surroundings. Each of these areas will carry with it the establishment to guarantee Road Safety, Citizen Security, Public Order and anti-terrorist prevention.

In addition to the means of the circuit, there will be the support of a helicopter with a system for capturing and transmitting images that will fly over the event.

It will also have a NIAS Team (Immediate Neutralisation for Sudden Attack) belonging to the Rapid Action Group, which is the unit for immediate action against possible terrorist attacks.

