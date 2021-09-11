Anti-vaxxers plan to boycott Morrisons after unvaccinated sick pay cut

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
Anti-vaxxers plan to boycott Morrisons after unvaccinated sick pay cut
Anti-vaxxers plan to boycott Morrisons after unvaccinated sick pay cut. Image - Wiki

Some Brits have praised Morrisons supermarkets decision to cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff to try and encourage people to get their vaccinations.

Morrisons said it plans to cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff who are told to self-isolate.

The cut will not apply to staff who have not been given the chance to get both jabs or those who have symptoms.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The decision has resulted in many anti-vaxxers saying that they will no longer shop at Morrisons, sparking the hashtag #BoycottMorrisons to trend on social media.

However, lots of people have shared their delight and praised the supermarket.

One Tweet read: “If anti-vaxxers have decided to  #BoycottMorrisons, it’ll make it a safer place to shop and leave more food to buy. #winwin”


Others added: “I’ll be doing all my shopping at Morrisons now the anti-vaxxers are going elsewhere to buy the tin foil for their hats  #BoycottMorrisons”.

“All the anti-Vaxxers saying #BoycottMorrisons… thank you for making Morrison’s the safest supermarket in the country for all the vulnerable people.”

However, union chiefs and lawyers have warned that the supermarket could face legal action over the decision.

Rob Miguel, national health and safety adviser at Unite, told The Telegraph: “Unite absolutely encourages people who are able to get vaccinated but we also strongly believe the process should be voluntary as there are many people unable to be vaccinated for legitimate reasons.

“Such strong-arm tactics will result in issues around equalities, human rights and ethical breaches.”

Mandy Perry, at Simmons & Simmons, told the paper: “It’s all new, so we’ve got no case law.”

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “From October 1, following Government confirmation that all adults have had the opportunity to get double vaccinated, we will no longer be paying full sick pay for pinged colleagues who have chosen not to be vaccinated.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

Laura Kemp
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here