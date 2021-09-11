A notice from the DGT to anybody who lends their car to somebody

ANYBODY who is going to lend their car to somebody needs to first read this notice from the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT)



Many people lend their car to a family member, a relative, or a friend, there is no law against this, as long as that person has a valid driving license and the terms of the vehicle’s insurance policy allow another driver in such a circumstance.

However, as the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) is quick to point out, any traffic fines committed by the person borrowing your vehicle will automatically be under your name, and so they recommend that to avoid this scenario, the owner of the vehicle should always notify the authorities of this change of driver, for their own personal benefit as much as anything.

This procedure, which is free, can be done online, through the miDGT application, which you can download into your mobile phone, or, of course, it can be done in person, but this can only be done by the owner of the vehicle, or another person can do it on their behalf, as long as they are authorised to do so, and after which, any then, traffic fines go to the person whose name has been included as the driver for the specified period of time.

“In this way, the administrations, and provided that the regular driver is informed and gives his consent, will address him directly as a first option, and not the person who appears as the owner of the vehicle. In this way, the driver identification process is avoided, which is mandatory in those cases in which the owner was not the one who was driving the vehicle at the time of the offense”, states the DGT.

Once the period of use of the vehicle by the other person has been completed, or is about to end, the DGT advises the owner of the vehicle to again inform them of the time and date of the end of the use of the vehicle, unless it has already been previously specified.

A ‘regular driver’ is understood to be one who is going to use the vehicle for continuous periods of more than 30 days, or in the case of rental vehicles, for rentals of more than 3 days, and it is essential to have the express consent of the regular driver to proceed with their registration, as reported by diariosur.es.

