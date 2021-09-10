WhatsApp to release important update related to ‘hide last seen’

WhatsApp is soon to release an important update related to ‘hide last seen’.

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application, may soon allow users to hide their last viewed profile photo from certain contacts- according to WABetaInfo, users will be able to hide their last WhatsApp status from certain people.

The last displayed status is at the top of the conversation, below the person’s name. It indicates the time when a person was last seen online, or when he or she was last active. At this point, there are options available to completely disable the last displayed option. However, this option is implemented for all contacts. -- ADVERTISEMENT --

Currently, there is no option to disable the last one displayed for a particular user. However, this new option can be set to “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, or “Everyone”. New changes have been discovered in the beta version of WhatsApp, which will be rolled out in the near future.

The new option included in the mix is ​​”My Contacts Except …”. This allows the user to specifically select the user to hide the “last seen” timestamp.

As always, if you disable the last displayed status in WhatsApp, you will not be able to see those statuses either. In addition, the same option is in WhatsApp’s privacy settings for the user’s profile picture and “About” information.

This means that the internet messaging giant is bringing the app under a completely new privacy setting. The update will be released in the very near future, according to a report from The Mint.

