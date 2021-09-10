Vera turns Turkish

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Vera turns Turkish
DIFFERENT SPELLING: Film role for Vera’s Policia Local headquarters Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA’S Policia Local headquarters was used as a location for ITV’s forthcoming “No Return.”

The Red Production Company’s four-part miniseries focuses on a family holiday to Turkey. This becomes a living nightmare after Kathy, played by Sheridan Smith, and her husband Martin must fight desperately for their 16-year-old son’s freedom after he is accused of a serious crime.

The production company’s crew of 130 actors and technical personnel used the car park beside the Ciudad de Vera auditorium adjoining the police station as their base camp during the four days of shooting.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The road was closed to traffic on several occasions, although this was kept to a maximum of five minutes each time, with practically no inconvenience to the public, explained Vera’s deputy mayor Alfonso Garcia.

“It is very positive that international production companies should choose our town owing to our climate, light and beautiful municipality,” Garcia said.

He pointed out that Vera’s town hall had also kept delays to a minimum when granting the necessary permits prior to filming.


“This also helped to generate wealth in our municipality with 130 people staying here for several days,” Garcia added.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here