Vera turns Turkish

VERA’S Policia Local headquarters was used as a location for ITV’s forthcoming “No Return.”

The Red Production Company’s four-part miniseries focuses on a family holiday to Turkey. This becomes a living nightmare after Kathy, played by Sheridan Smith, and her husband Martin must fight desperately for their 16-year-old son’s freedom after he is accused of a serious crime.

The production company’s crew of 130 actors and technical personnel used the car park beside the Ciudad de Vera auditorium adjoining the police station as their base camp during the four days of shooting.

The road was closed to traffic on several occasions, although this was kept to a maximum of five minutes each time, with practically no inconvenience to the public, explained Vera’s deputy mayor Alfonso Garcia.

“It is very positive that international production companies should choose our town owing to our climate, light and beautiful municipality,” Garcia said.

He pointed out that Vera’s town hall had also kept delays to a minimum when granting the necessary permits prior to filming.

“This also helped to generate wealth in our municipality with 130 people staying here for several days,” Garcia added.