Three squatters in Fuerteventura arrested after throwing a man from the third floor

THREE squatters have been arrested by the Guardia Civil after they attacked a man and threw him from the third floor of a building



The Guardia Civil has arrested three men in Fuerteventura who were reportedly dedicated to taking over and squatting in homes, which they would subsequently rent for money to people in vulnerable situations, which came to a head when they assaulted and tried to steal from a minor and a man, even throwing the latter from the third floor of the building where they were at the time.

According to a statement released by the Benemerita, the Judicial Police Team of Gran Tarajal on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura, in collaboration with the Judicial Police Team of Puerto del Rosario, carried out an investigation to clarify the facts and arrest the perpetrators, whereby an entry and search operation was carried out in the property where the incident occurred, where they could obtain the necessary evidence to link the victims and the perpetrators.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



During the course of this investigation, the officers also clarified that the alleged perpetrators of the crimes were dedicated to illegally occupying homes and then renting them out for money to people in vulnerable situations, while the Guardia Civil highlighted that the incident had generated great social alarm, which created a feeling of insecurity among the neighbours in the area, as reported by larazon.es.