Spectacular motorway chase ends with a driver arrested in Bollullos, Sevilla

A SPECTACULAR police chase along the A-49 finished in an arrest almost outside the City Hall of Bollullos de la Mitacion in Sevilla province



The Local Police of the Sevillian municipality of Bollullos de la Mitacion, along with Guardia Civil and National Police patrols, arrested on Thursday, September 9, an individual who was driving a vehicle who initiated a chase that began on the A-49.

As reported by the City Council, the driver was fleeing from state security forces along the Huelva-Seville motorway when, at around 2.30pm he decided to leave the A-49 in the direction of Sevilla, at the exit of Bollullos de la Mitacion, where, unknown to the escapee, Local Police officers, at the request of the officers pursuing the man, had set up a roadblock to prevent him from going any further.

Driving a Volkswagen Tiguan that he had stolen in the Huelva town of Nerva, the detainee entered Bollullos de la Mitacion at a speed of about 100kph – in a 30kph zone – at which point he was forced to reduce his speed and stop, or simply crash into the line of patrol cars that were blocking his route.

In addition to the Local Police patrols, six patrols of the Guardia Civil, plus one from the National Police took part in the capture of the driver, whose arrest finally took place in the centre of the town, outside the local Casa de Cultura, just a few metres away from the City Hall, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.