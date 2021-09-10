Spanish football legend Iker Casillas to open goalkeeper training centre in Dubai

IKER CASILLAS, the Spanish football legend is to open a goalkeeper training centre in Dubai in partnership with Dubai’s Fursan Hispania FC



Iker Casillas, the former Real Madrid and Spain national goalkeeper and team captain is launching his first goalkeeper training centre outside of Spain – Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Training Centre – to be located in Dubai, established in partnership with Dubai’s Fursan Hispania FC, and run by former Spanish international football star, Michel Salgado.

This centre will aspire to hone the skills of young goalkeepers from the UAE and the region, as well as established club and country professionals, and goalkeeping coaches, with Fursan Hispania scouting for the best goalkeeping talent and then recommending them for a full-boarding programme at the Iker Casillas Academy in Madrid, Spain.

There will be three different products on offer, tailored to suit different needs: a Weekly Programme, a Programme for Goalkeeping Coaches, and a more comprehensive Fursan Goalkeeping Implant Programme.

The Weekly Programme will be held four times a year and aimed at players from around the GCC region, hosted by Fursan Hispania and overseen by ICA coaches, and it will be tailored to the specific technical needs of players ranging from age 8 to 21.

The Programme for Goalkeeping Coaches will also be based on the ICA methodology, open to coaches from around the GCC, and the Middle East, and tailored to their needs, while the Fursan Goalkeeping Implant Programme will cater to goalkeepers of different levels, with the coaching team working under the quality standards and methodology of Casillas.

The Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Training Centre and Fursan Hispania will also work with Dubai Sports Council to develop UAE-specific programmes, which include an elite programme to caters for goalkeepers from the UAE’s football leagues, as well as goalkeepers from other Middle East and North Africa leagues.

Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of Dubai Sports Council, explained, “The programme has been developed by one of the finest goalkeepers in football history – a legend who has won a World Cup in 2010, and two European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012 as captain of Spain, along with numerous other titles, in a long and illustrious career with his club Real Madrid”.

Adding, “Casillas has few equals in football history, and the fact that he has chosen Dubai to launch this specialised programme for goalkeepers reaffirms Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading centres for the development of sports talent and coaches, and the preferred destination for investment in the sports sector”, as reported by gulfbusiness.com.

